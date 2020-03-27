Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

GCG traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$15.26 and a 52 week high of C$28.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $492.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.89.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,116,400.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

