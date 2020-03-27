Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 14,034 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.03% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 136.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

