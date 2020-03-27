Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,485 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $9,173,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 265,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 236,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

