Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 51,765 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,765 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Amarin worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -195.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

