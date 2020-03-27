Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 98,496 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,496 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,618,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,894,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

