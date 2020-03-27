Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

