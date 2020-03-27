Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $18,007,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $659.27 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $717.31 and a 200-day moving average of $734.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $765.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

