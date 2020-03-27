Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 46,142 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,142 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of F.N.B. worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after buying an additional 209,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,911,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.