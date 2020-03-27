Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 83,793 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Gold Fields worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of GFI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.