Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.10. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

