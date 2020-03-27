Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

