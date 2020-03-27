Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 755,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KAR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

