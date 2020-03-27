Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 274.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Genpact by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Genpact by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Genpact by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE G opened at $30.07 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

