Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

SLG stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

