Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 127,834 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $46.57 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.