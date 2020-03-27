Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of B&G Foods worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after buying an additional 485,835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 259,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE BGS opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.