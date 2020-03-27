Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,022 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Dell by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Dell by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Dell by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 16,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

