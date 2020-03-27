Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,782 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter.

MHD stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

