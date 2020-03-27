Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.78% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

