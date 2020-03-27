Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 164,944 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after buying an additional 961,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 118,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 107,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EFT stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.