Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,760 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Pattern Energy Group worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1,977.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,566 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 220,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGI opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.86%.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

