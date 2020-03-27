Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $137.02 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.