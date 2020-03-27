Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 466,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

