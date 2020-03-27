Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,086,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $869.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.11. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

