Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 10,464 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

