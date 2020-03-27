Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIF shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

