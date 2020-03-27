Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,110 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,482,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,464,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Centene by 4,906.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 913,385 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

