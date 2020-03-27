Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.