Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

