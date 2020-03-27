Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,772 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Unum Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.