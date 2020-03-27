Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,526 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Sibanye Gold worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,234,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

