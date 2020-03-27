Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,906 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,521,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter worth $2,800,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

