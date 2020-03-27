Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 60,525 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

