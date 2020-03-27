Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,466 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.