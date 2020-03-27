Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 79,826 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 79,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIX opened at $4.88 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

