Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,858 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IPE stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

