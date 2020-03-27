Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,046 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of H & R Block worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

