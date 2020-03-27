Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $850,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of HOG opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

