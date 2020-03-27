H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 120 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 120 price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 175.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 188.92. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1-year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

