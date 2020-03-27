Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,763. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

