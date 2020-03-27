Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,602 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 606,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,403,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAE opened at $104.84 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

