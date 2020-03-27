Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Haemonetics worth $39,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

HAE stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

