Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.41. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 48,854.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after buying an additional 1,120,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,673,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,203,000 after buying an additional 822,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,411,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,192,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after buying an additional 774,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

