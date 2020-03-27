Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAL. Wolfe Research lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2,760.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,835,128 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,550,805,000 after buying an additional 50,022,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,691.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,416,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $592,852,000 after buying an additional 16,444,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 644.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,927,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $604,991,000 after buying an additional 12,922,480 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $336,506,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after buying an additional 11,163,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

