Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,396,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

