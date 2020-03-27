Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 27th total of 742,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,602. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

