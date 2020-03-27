HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider Jonathan Davie Buys 75,000 Shares

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider Jonathan Davie acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £98,250 ($129,242.30).

Shares of LON HANA traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.76). 5,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a one year low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 279.52 ($3.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.14.

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

