Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Acquires $19,920.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 113.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $24,915,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

