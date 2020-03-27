Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,693. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 113.56%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,579.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $189,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

