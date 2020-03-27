Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 790,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $189,576 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $24,915,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $4,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

